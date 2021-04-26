Helen E. Guarino, 93, formerly of Three Mile Bay, passed away April 23, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.
Born on August 16, 1927, in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Bernard and Mildred (Binger) Pospisal, she graduated from school in NYC.
She married Peter J. Guarino on September 2, 1951 at St. Angela’s Catholic Church, Bronx. They lived in Glen Oaks, Queens, until moving in 1961 to North Port and in 1985 to Three Mile Bay. The couple owned and operated a farm in Three Mile Bay until they retired in 1998. Her husband Peter, passed away August 5, 2004.
Among her survivors are a daughter and son in law, Patricia (Edward) Hughes, Chaumont; three sons and a daughter in law, David (Linda) Guarino, Binghamton, NY, John and Richard Guarino, Long Island; grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and beloved husband she is predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Aldrich.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to Watertown Flower Memorial Library.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
