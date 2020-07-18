Helen E. Johnston
Gouverneur - Helen E. Johnston, 91, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton.
Funeral arrangements are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Richville.
Helen was born in Gouverneur on September 4, 1928, the daughter of Daniel and Ada (Washburn) Mullin.
She attended school in Gouverneur and married Richard V. “Dick” Johnston on April 5, 1947 in Brasie Corners.
Mr. Johnston passed away on September 19, 1988.
The couple were partners in the Fore x Four Golf Course in Gouverneur, and Helen was employed at Kinney Drugs for 27 years.
Helen was a member of Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid and enjoyed golf, bowling, and camping, especially at Cook Pond. She also liked knitting, cooking, baking, and flowers.
Helen is survived by her children Richard Jr. “Rick” and Twinkle Johnston of Arizona, Cheryl and Patrick Foy of Cohoes, Karen and Vincent Matteo of Florida, her 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a sister Fran Cady of Colorado, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Dick, sisters Dorothy Mullin, Marjorie Mullin, and Marie Beagle, brothers Raymond, Carl, and John Mullin.
Memorial donations in honor of Helen are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or Christian Fellowship Center, PO Box 5, Madrid, NY 1366
