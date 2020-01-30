Helen E. Redmond, 96, of 41 N. Broad St., West Carthage, died Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville where she has resided for 5 months.
Helen was born on August 6, 1923 in Sperryville, Town of Watson, the daughter of the late Ignatz and Esther (Shary) Gyurko. She was raised by her godparents, Gasper and Veronica Halase. She married Richard E. Kline and together they had six children. Richard died on February 9, 1954. She later married Joseph A. Redmond and had two sons. Joe died on September 18, 2002. Helen worked as a lunch monitor for many years at the Carthage Elementary School.
Helen was a member of St. James Church and the Ave Maria Circle.
She is survived by four daughters: Mary Lou Peebles of Carthage, Christine Leeder of Harrisville, Marcia McBride of Carthage and June Drake of Black River, two sons: James Redmond of Carthage and Patrick Redmond of Waterford, MI, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two daughters, Judy Carter and Gloria Barrett, a grandson, Stephen Clark, a great granddaughter, Ruby Elizabeth Helen Redmond, two brothers, Leslie and Louis Gyurko and two half brothers, Joseph and James Garris.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 3 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Spring burial will be in St. James Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9-10am. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
