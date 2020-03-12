Some people only walk on this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that there are angels watching over us.
Helen Francis Dailey Kulesza, age 59, passed away peacefully at Upstate University Hospital on March 10, surrounded by her family and friends.
The funeral mass for Helen will be 11 am Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Church, Arsenal St., Watertown. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday, March 18th from 1 pm – 3 pm and 5 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Helen was born on September 11, 1960, daughter of Geraldine and Robert Dailey.
She grew up on the Northside of Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1978 and attended Jefferson Community College. She attended Saint Anthony’s Church of Watertown.
Helen was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others, which is a big part of why she chose a career in Human Resources. She was employed by Stature Electric for 32 years as an HR manager and most recently employed as the HR manager for Car Freshener.
She had her PHR certification which demonstrated her mastery of the technical and operational aspects of HR management including U.S. laws and regulations.
She married the love of her life, Gary Kulesza, on August 22, 1987, and they lived together in Watertown for 32 years. Helen is survived by her daughter Brittany Kulesza-Carteaux (Matt) of Fort Wayne, IN; and her son Gary Kulesza, Jr. and his significant other Rachel Lyons of Watertown. A sister Anne Marie Buckley and her significant other Tom Latham of Carthage. Her sister-in-law Cheryl (Thomas) Trebi of Virginia Beach, Va. and nephews Eric Symonds of Davidson, NC and Daniel Trebi of Virginia Beach.
Helen loved her family first and foremost! She was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend.
Helen had a heart of GOLD always going above and beyond for her family, friends, and coworkers! She was a fabulous hostess and cook. Well known for her cupcakes and brownies.
Helen loved yoga, walking, camping, animals, scrapbooking, and designing on her Cricut.
Mrs. Kulesza is predeceased by her mother Geraldine Dailey, Mother-in-law Ginny Kulesza, Father in law Edward Kulesza, brother-in-law David Kulesza.
While Helen’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Helen in a way that honors her giving spirit by donating to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) Foundation, Inc. https://cjdfoundation.org/ways-give-back 1-800-659-1991
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
