Helen ‘Joyce’ Stetson, 84, passed away December 12, 2020, at Samaritan Medical Center. Joyce had been a resident of Samaritan Keep Home.
Joyce was born March 1, 1936, in Watertown, daughter of Leroy H. and Margarita M. (VanBlarcum) Seeber. On February 14, 1953 she married Norman Jack Ramsdell of Henderson, NY. Together they had six children. On August 30, 1970, she remarried Carl ‘David’ Stetson at her father’s home with Judge Saunders officiating. She and David were married until his death on August 13, 2015
Joyce was previously employed with the Holiday Inn in Watertown, initially as a waitress then as Head Housekeeper, until the family moved to Arizona in 1977, where she was employed for 20 years with US West Communications (formerly Mountain Bell). In the late 1950’s Joyce assisted in establishing the ARC in Ogdensburg. In the mid-80s she also volunteered for a short time in hospice to help comfort terminally ill patients and their families. Upon retirement, Joyce and David spent summers at their cottage in Pillar Point on Lake Ontario and continued to spend winters in Arizona, until David’s passing, when Joyce moved back to Watertown permanently to be near family. They were former members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown and Emanuel Episcopal Church in Adams.
Surviving are two sons, Norman Ramsdell, Kenneth (Diann) Ramsdell, two daughters, Nancy (John) Charlebois, Julie (Jeff) Smithson, two sisters, Mary Halferty and Kathie (Jim) Liptrott, two step sons, Michael (Sandra) Stetson, Lance (Norine) Stetson, two step daughters, Dianne (Barry) Meador, Elizabeth (H. Charles) Livingston, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband David, a son, Michael, a daughter Stacy, two brothers, Roy Seeber and Tommy Castro, two sisters, Zoann DeLaguerra and Sally Rounds.
The family would like to thank Samaritan Keep Nursing Home and Samaritan Medical Center for the care they have provided Joyce over the past few years.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life and burial in Brookside Cemetery will take place in the summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ARC Jefferson - St. Lawrence, PO Box 42, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
