Helen K. Garvin, 92, Black River passed away Wednesday, August 28th at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown. Among her survivors is her son John. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
Helen K. Garvin
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.