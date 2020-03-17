Due to the imposed restrictions regarding the Covid-19 virus the funeral mass for Helen Kulesza at 11 am on Thursday March 19 th at St Anthony’s Church will be streamed online at the link listed below Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home https://www.spreaker.com/show/catholic-watertown (service will be audio only). To sign the online guest book and write a condolence please go to www.reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.