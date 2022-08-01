Helen L. Kennedy, 85, of Gouverneur, N.Y., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. while visiting her daughter.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6th at 3:00 pm at Riverside Cemetery, Gouver-neur with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. Methodist Church, officiating. The family will begin greeting people at the cemetery at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gou-verneur.
Helen was born in Hailesboro, N.Y. on September 12, 1936, the daughter of Roy and Gladys (Hill) LaBow. She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1954 and attended Alfred State College. During her time in Gouverneur, Helen worked for various businesses including New York Telephone Company, Montgomery Ward, KeyBank, St. Lawrence National Bank, and E.J. Noble Hospital.
Helen was a beloved wife to Glenn E. Kennedy, Jr. whom she married on October 6, 1960. To-gether they had three daughters, Kelly, Kerry, and Karen. Helen was a loving mother; kind, caring, witty, fun-loving, and a great role model for her daughters.
In 1974, Helen and Glenn purchased the Sears and Roebuck Catalog store which they owned and operated in Gouverneur until 1982. In 1984, Helen relocated with Glenn to Gettysburg, PA where they lived for fourteen years. During her time in Gettysburg, Helen worked as an executive assistant for Farmers Bank in Hanover, PA. In 1998, Helen and Glenn returned to Gouverneur, the community they loved.
Through the years, Helen enthusiastically served her community. She was a member of the North-ern New York Chapter of the American Heart Association for over ten years where she served as the Gouverneur House to House Chairman, chairman of the board, and served on the board of directors for the St. Lawrence Country branch. In 1979, Helen was named as the association’s Volunteer of the Year for St. Lawrence County.
Helen was active with the E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary where she served for over twenty years in numerous roles including President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer. She was instrumental with the gift shop, and gave effortlessly to planning and organizing Auxiliary events including the Hos-pital Dance, Craft Fair & Christmas Sale, Antiques in the Park, Richville Old Home Day, the Daffodil sales, and blood drives. During her time in the organization, the E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary was the recipient of the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) Advocacy Award. This award re-flects the dedication and commitment of Helen and other members of the E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary to the Gouverneur community. In addition, Helen served on the board of the E.J. Noble Hospital, be-longed to the Gouverneur Business Women’s Club and the Lions Club, and was a founding member of the Gouverneur Stroke Victim’s Club where she served as secretary.
Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend; and adored spending time with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, and friends. Helen loved Sylvia Lake, and watching the sunsets on the bay in Brigantine, NJ. She enjoyed playing Pinochle and Scrabble with family and friends, solving Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles, coloring, dancing, knitting, crafts, and ice cream.
Helen is survived by her daughters Kelly Stanton (Will) of Ballston Spa, N.Y., Kerry Van Orden (Charles) of Ambler, PA, and Karen Kennedy of Syracuse, N.Y., her grandchildren Tanner Grice (Re-becca Burke), Taegan Grice, Glenn Van Orden, Charlie Van Orden, Ashley Disco, Taylor Disco (Grace Crimi), a great grandson Michael Disco, her eldest brother Hilton LaBow, and several nieces and nephews. Helen is predeceased by her parents Roy and Gladys LaBow, her brothers Jean and Ray LaBow, and her husband Glenn E. Kennedy Jr.
Contributions in her name may be made to the E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary, Gouverneur, N.Y. 13642.
