Helen L. Macaluso, 87, of Chaumont passed away Saturday evening, May 23, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Church with Rev. Fr. Pierre Aubin, MSC, a dear friend of hers, presiding. Internment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, town of Watertown.
She was born in Watertown, the daughter of Michael J. and Mary J. (Tauroney) Genga on June 4, 1932. She grew up in Watertown until her family moved to Chaumont in 1986.
She married Atty. Carmen J. Macaluso March 25, 1951 at Holy Family Church, Watertown. Carmen and Helen moved to Brooklyn so he could complete his law degree and returned to Watertown in 1956, where he practiced law for 50 years and raised their six daughters. They were married 59 years until his passing in 2010.
Helen leaves five daughters to mourn her passing until they’re together again: Nina Venezia, King of Prussia, PA, Camille Macaluso, Watertown, Teresa Macaluso (Jerry Weinstein), Watertown; Karen (Frank) Mikos, Chaumont, and Sue (William) Lail, Cape Vincent. She is survived by 3 grandchildren that she adored the minute she laid eyes on them: Marsha (Zachary) Siegrist, Glenfield and Joseph Venezia, King of Prussia, PA and Benjamin Mikos, Chaumont. She has 6 great-grandchildren who brought even more joy to her life. She is survived by 2 sisters-in-law: Sally (Macaluso) Fleshman, Clarksville, MD and Diane (Richard) Genga, Warwick, RI. Helen is also survived by the children and grandchildren of her best friends, the late Mary and Clifford Armstrong, whom we also know she couldn’t wait to see. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Carmen, June 6, 2010; her oldest daughter Stephanie Macaluso, July 26, 1998, and her son-in-law Paul G. Venizia, July 22, 2016. Helen was also predeceased by her siblings, Francis Genga, Rosemary Genga, and Richard Genga, her beloved niece Michelle Genga, and a grandson in stillbirth Michael D. Mastascusa.
Helen was a communicant of the Catholic Community of Cape Vincent, Chaumont, and Rosiere and proudly served as Altar Rosary President for 20 years. She instilled her deep faith in her family and showed them and others the true meaning of being a Christian, living by example.
Because of COVID restrictions, funeral arrangements are in accordance with those regulations. At a later time, the family would like to have a “Celebration of her Life” when restrictions are lifted to do so.
Contributions may be made to The Catholic Community of Cape Vincent, Chaumont, and Rosiere, 139 Kanady St., Cape Vincent, NY 13618 or the Stephanie M. Macaluso Scholarship Fund at Jefferson Community College, 1220 Coffeen St., Watertown, NY 13601, or the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
She cried many tears for those who went before her; we cry those tears for her now. She has endured losses greater than she thought her heart could withstand. It was with the Grace of God that she lived her life, and that Grace of God that took her to be with the souls of all she has mourned. Rest easy. Your work is done. You’ve fought the battle and now have won.
