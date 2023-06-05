The spring burial for Helen L. McWayne will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday, June 10th at Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Helen passed away January 11th at the Ellis Farm of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
