Helen L. McWayne, 84, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, January 11th surrounded by her loving family at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00pm at St. Patrick’s Church on Saturday, January 21st. A calling hour will be held from 10:30am – 11:30am prior to the mass at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Brownville Legion.
Helen was born on May 6, 1938, the daughter to the late Frank and Dorothy Bass McCoy. She was a 1955 graduate of Alexandria Central High School. Helen and her husband Aden eloped to Norfolk, Va. and were married on October 23, 1961.
Following graduation, she moved to Rochester and worked for New York Telephone Company and soon relocated back to Alexandria Bay to continue working for the telephone company. Helen eventually moved to Watertown and worked for several years as a waitress for Howard’s Restaurant, in the fabric department at Weston’s and was well known for working in the women’s clothing department at Howland’s and Steinbach department stores.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Aden, Watertown; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Dale Jones, Watertown; granddaughters, Leah Jones Merchant, Jessica Marie Steele, great-grandchildren, Reagan Merchant, Brady Merchant, Fiora Ackley, Avaya Ackley, 2 brothers, David (Joyce) McCoy, Neil McCoy, and sister Esther Serafine. Also surviving are 3 brothers-in-law, Frederick McWayne, Edward (Cindy) McWayne, Bean McWayne, godson Edward McWayne, Jr., niece, Kim Joyner who devoted many hours helping with Syracuse doctor appointments. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended families, The Jones, and Merchants.
Helen was also survived by a son she never had, Matthew Lawrence, “Our boy forever” he was a total joy to have in our lives along with his 2 sisters, Danielle, and Lyndsay.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her stepfather, John Makepeace, 2 brothers, Francis and Paul McCoy, 2 sisters, Joan Boring, Mary Joyner and her in-laws, Glenn and Ruth McWayne and Kenny and Robert McWayne Sr.
Helen loved to cook, (cooking for Dale and his coworkers over the years) gardening, reading, playing cards and enjoyed a nice cup of tea. She looked forward to the time she got to spend with her great-grandchildren, babysitting and attending all their events. Helen loved to go for rides with Aden and stop along the way for ice cream. But most of all she was proud of her Irish Heritage and would wear green when she could and speak and teach of her Irish Heritage.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
