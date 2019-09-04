Helen L. (nee Henry) Allan-Weaver, of Tonawanda, NY, formerly of Watertown, NY, entered into rest on September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Allan and the late Peter Weaver; devoted mother of Peter Weaver, Gordon (Deborah) Allan and Barbara Allan; cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Anslem and Minnie Henry; dear sister of 10 siblings; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY 14226 on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 12 Noon - 5PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14223 on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
