Formerly of Canton, NY Helen Leonard, 93, of Stamford, CT and formerly of Canton, NY died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Connecticut.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton in the spring. Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton is handling arrangements.
Helen was born October 27, 1926 in Canton, NY a daughter of the late John H. and Bessie E. (Fitzgerald) Leonard. She graduated from Canton High School and later received her degree in nursing.
She was predeceased by two brothers Walter and Maurice and two sisters Margaret and Gertrude. Helen is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.