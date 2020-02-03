CROGHAN - Helen M. Burkholder, 95, died peacefully early Monday evening, January 27, 2020 at the home of her son, and under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
Mrs. Burkholder was born on March 21, 1924 in Croghan the daughter of the late Daniel R. and Catherine (Widrick) Moser. Helen attended rural school in Kirschnerville. She married Timothy H. Burkholder on May 31, 1951 at Croghan Conservative Mennonite Church. The couple made their home on the Belfort Road. Timothy died on May 31, 1984.
She is survived by her two children, Peter O. (Lucinda) Burkholder of Lowville; Rosalee (Kenneth) Good of Croghan; 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; her sister Doris Brubaker of Lima, OH; nieces, nephews, and several cousins.
She is predeceased by her husband, Timothy, one sister, Norine Zehr and four brothers, Julius, Lyle, Milton and Leon Moser. A brother, Benjamin, six sisters, Clara, Dorothy, Ina, Mary, Annabel and an infant sister died in infancy.
Helen was a member of Crystal Light Mennonite Church. She enjoyed her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31st at 10:00 A.M. at the Crystal Light Mennonite Church, 8672 State Route 812, Lowville with church ministry officiating. Burial will follow at Crystal Light Mennonite Cemetery in New Bremen.
Calling hours are Thursday, January 30th at the church from 2 to 4:00 P.M., and 6 to 8:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.