Funeral service for Helen M. Montroy, age 85 of Linden Street in Ogdensburg, will be held at 11:00am on Friday (Nov 8, 2019) at the Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Laurena Will officiating.
Surviving is her husband Don; two daughters Ann (Greg) Barr of Ogdensburg and Elizabeth Montroy of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Matthew Montroy of FL, Jacob Montroy and Meagan Montroy both of Heuvelton, Jillianne (Rod) Power, Jesse (Laura) Barr, Kellsey Barr & her companion Wayne Dirck, Kylie (Steven) Morrow, Cody (Shelly) Gardner of Ogdensburg, Erin Bennett of Syracuse and Hailey Gardner of Ogdensburg; great-grandchildren Myra Montroy, Cain England, Hunter England, Kiera Duprey, Brian Duprey, Trenton Power, Lydia Power, Kamden Smithers, Kodiak Dirck, Deklen Dirck, Aubree Barr, Annabelle Morrow, Jocelynn Cardascia, Braxton Gardner, Jaxson Gardner and Payton Gardner who will be born in December; a brother Charles Madill of Heuvelton; a sister Kathleen (Robert) Beebe of Morrisonville, NY; nephews Gregory Beebe of Syracuse, Douglas (Jennifer) Beebe of W. Chazy, Raymond Beebe of Plattsburgh, Christopher Madill of FL, Kevin (Karen) Madill of Heuvelton and a niece Joni Madill of Swain, NY and many cousins also survive.
She was predeceased by a son Mark Montroy; granddaughter Teryn Montroy and great-grandson Cory Allen Gardner along with a nephew Rob Roy.
Helen was born on November 19, 1933 in the town of Oswegatchie, a daughter of the late Roy & Inez (Tracy) Madill. She graduated from Heuvelton High School in 1950, and continued her education at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric School of Nursing. She later married Don E. Montroy on October 16, 1954.
During her career she worked at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg for 35 years as a registered nurse, and after retiring in 1990, she continued to work for a few more years with the United Helpers organization.
Helen was very active in the life of the First Presbyterian Church in Ogdensburg. She participated in the Presbyterian Women organization of the church, and was part of the bible study, the sewing group, in addition to working the snowflake sales, fudge sales and rummage sales. She baked and helped out at luncheons and receptions, and in 2004, received the PW Woman of the Year award. Beyond her work with PW, Helen also was vital to the Food $en$e program, both taking orders and on food delivery day. For many years Helen took care of flowers in the sanctuary and was church hostess for the Red Cross.
In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards, knitting, sewing, canning, garage sales, reading, puzzles, babysitting grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart, Lung or Alzheimer’s Associations. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
