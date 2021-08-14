Helen Magee, 86, of Brewerton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Syracuse, daughter of the late George and Margaret (Ewald) Corcoran. Helen was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a lover of all animals.
Along with her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Geordie H. Magee, Sr., two brothers, George and Leon Corcoran, and her sister, Dolores Corcoran.
She is survived by her son, Geordie H. (Linda) Magee, Jr.; her daughter, Patricia (Christopher) Arnone; five granddaughters, Amanda (Brian) Carpenter, Kristie (Timothy) Ciampa, Megan Arnone (Patrick Holmes), Katie Magee and Tess Arnone; her great-grandson, Owen Ciampa, great granddaughter, Emma Ciampa, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be private. Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband in Our Lady of Peace Mausoleum. WORDS OF COMFORT MAY BE EXPRESSED AT TJPFUNERALHOME.COM
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to Anthony House, P.O. Box 862, Oswego, NY 13126.
