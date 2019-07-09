Helen Marie Lightner “ Marie” 7-14-1960 8-31-2015 In Loving Memory of Marie Lightner, my sister. Born in Lancaster, Pa. 7-14-1960 Passed in Syracuse, NY. 8-32-2015 My Big Sister, a Best Friend.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com. Marie my sister passed away on August 31, 2015 in Syracuse NY at SUNY Upstate Hospital after a battle with cancer. Marie was many things wrapped up in one memorable bundle. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Marie was born in Lancaster PA. on July 14, 1960. She was the daughter of Helen Whitsel Lightner of Mount Union, PA. and Larry Lightner Sr. of Definiak Springs, Fl. She is survived by a younger brother, Larry Lightner Jr. of DeFuniak Springs, Fl and myself, her baby sister Sherry Thompson of Bonita Springs Fl. She is also survived to her nephews Larry Lightner 3rd (Trey), and Zack Lightner of DeFuniak Springs, Fl. and Bradley Hocker of Bonita Springs, Fl. Marie never married and has no children but she has many friends starting with Mount Union, Pa., where she grew up. Marie attended school at Mt.Union Elementary and High school. She later moved on to Naples, Fl where she lived several years working many jobs from a roofer to bartender. She was exceptional at everything she did. After Naples, she went on to live in Virginia for several more years collecting more friends and adventures along the way. While there, she worked as a waitress and a nanny. After that, she then moved up North to her final place of Upstate Clayton NY where she worked as a cleaning person at a few campgrounds until she was no longer able to meet the demand of full time work. Marie was a survivor. She was determined to endure no matter how hard things got. Marie always found a way to smile and never complained about her situation. She was a positive influence on anyone she knew. Marie loved her animals, cats and dogs, more than her own well-being. Her last surviving animal is Molly, a beautiful fat calico cat who is living happily in Florida with me. Marie’s last request was that all her animals’ ashes be put alongside her in her resting place. As for now, I choose to keep Marie’s ashes and her animals’ ashes in a beautiful cedar chest in my home in Florida! Someday when I can face the fact that Marie is truly gone, I will hold a celebration in her name and a public notice will be posted. For now and always, Marie lives on in my heart and memories.
Marie, You will always have me and I will always love you and never forget you. Keep smiling ‘till we meet again. Your Baby Sis, Sherry.
