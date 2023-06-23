Helen Marie Rogers, age 99, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10:00AM at Pine Hill Cemetery in Morristown, NY. Services are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
