Gouverneur - Helen Patricia Maloy Hartle, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
There are no public funeral services at this time and a celebration of life to honor Helen and her husband Ken will be announced this summer. A private burial will be held in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Helen was born in Gouverneur on June 14, 1936 to William Frederick and Hilda Mamie (Blackmer) Maloy.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School and married Kenneth Lloyd Hartle on August 1, 1953. Ken passed away on January 12th.
Helen worked for JEM Transportation, Groveton Paper Company, and then Kinney Drugs where she worked for 27 years, retiring in 1997 as a benefits coordinator. While working, she found time to serve her community as a member and treasurer of the Dept. of Labor Job Service Employer Committee, a director on the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and as a St. Lawrence County Election Inspector. Helen also was a member of the Gouverneur Business Women’s Club, Gouverneur Garden Club, and the Emerald Greens Golf Club.
Helen and Ken enjoyed the home they built near Somerville for 60 years, their summers at their camp on Lake Bonaparte, wintering in Florida, and spending time with their family.
She is survived by her children Steven and Delinda Hartle, Lorraine Conklin, Karlene and Joe Maloney, David and Connie Hartle, and Mark Hartle, 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Helen is predeceased by her husband Ken, sisters Isabel Wicks, Betty Brown, and Marie King, brothers John Maloy and William Maloy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Helen are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
