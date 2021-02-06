WATERTOWN – Helen R. Hickok, 99, a resident of Samaritan Summit Village, formerly of Lowville and Hermon, passed away on Friday evening, February 5, 2021.
A funeral Mass will be said at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be Hermon Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Please observe all COVID-19 safety guidelines. Contributions may be made Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by two daughters, Delores “Dee” and Bill Tuttle of Lowville; Cynthia Larkins of Lowville; a step-daughter, Paulette and Robert Costigen of Flackville; a step-son, Roy and June Hickok of Mitchell, IN; two sisters, Geraldine Tiernan of Canton and Phyllis and Eli Tracey of Hermon; her grandchildren, Brian Stalker (Trudy Jones); Tammy (Ron) Juby; Lisa (Duane) Moshier; Billy (Sandy) Tuttle; Rebecca (Donald) Davis, several great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by a step-daughter, Lynnette Hickok; a son-in-law, Amasa Larkins; a grandson, Michael Walrath; a great-grandson, Wesley Amasa Stalker; a step-great grandson, William Tuttle, Jr.; a step-great great grandson, Joseph Shinnick, Jr.; three brothers, Kenneth, Francis and George Roy; and four sisters Georgeann Roy (George’s twin), Thelma Owens, Rita Johnson, and Loretta Davis.
Helen was born on October 5, 1921 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Marion Burnet Roy. She attended Lowville Academy, and worked for Lenroy’s Restaurant prior to her marriage. On August 12, 1940, she married John Gavin in Beaver Falls. Together with her husband and his mother, they owned and operated The Snack Bar until John’s death in 1953. Helen moved to Gouverneur and worked as a waitress in area restaurants. On August 3, 1956 she married R. Keith Hickok at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Dekalb Junction, with Father Robillard officiating. Helen moved to Hermon, working for the IGA in Hermon, St. Lawrence University, and ended her career working for Potsdam State/Star Lake Camp, retiring in 1984.
Helen was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of Lewis County Memorial Post -6912 VFW, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Helen enjoyed knitting and crocheting years ago. She enjoyed watching movies, popcorn, and bingo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.