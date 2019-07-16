Helen S. MacLean, 99, formerly of Chaumont passed away Monday morning, July 15, 2019, at Lewis County Extended Care Facility, Lowville.
Burial in North Watertown Cemetery will be at her family’s convenience. There are no calling hours or funeral service and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown.
Helen was born in Watertown on June 17, 1920, daughter of Ernest Victor and Mildred E. McCrea Stubbs. She was a 1939 graduate of Watertown High School and had taken college courses in Syracuse. On January 18, 1958 she married Charles MacLean at Central Park Methodist Church, Buffalo and Mr. MacLean died August 26, 1967.
After attending college in Syracuse, Helen worked for Marine Midland Bank for 27 years, then for Oneonta Bank for 8 years. In June 1970 she moved to Chaumont and worked for Jefferson Rehab Center for 8 years.
Helen is survived by four nieces, one nephew, one cousin, and their families. Her two brothers, Jack V. and William R. Stubbs, died before her.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at Lewis County Extended Care Facility, third floor, for their compassionate and great care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lewis County Hospital Foundation, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.