LOWVILLE- Helen T. Niezabytoski, 94, formerly of Campbell Street, passed away Sunday evening, June 30, 2019, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility.
She is survived by two daughters Elizabeth “Betty” Pound of Croghan and Linda and Matthew Beck of Mexico; her grandchildren, Patrick Pound and Mark Parolin of Boston, MA, Bethany and Tony Williams of Heuvelton, NY, Stephen and Christine Beck of Long Island, and Brian and Aga Beck of Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and eight great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Stephen J. Niezabytoski; a brother, Joseph Smykla; and three sisters, Mary Burns, Frances Petersen, and Charlotte Vienneau.
Helen was born on January 10, 1925, in Highmarket, NY, a daughter of Anthony Rose Szala Smykla. She attended a country school in Highmarket. On March 9, 1943, she married Stephan J. Niezabytoski at St. Hedwigs Catholic Church with Rev. Herman, officiating. In 1958, she started working for Louis Bush in Sons, Lowville where she stayed for 18 years until1976. After that she worked for the Lewis County General Hospital in the Activities department where she stayed for three years. Then she worked for Norhtern NY Farmers Market as a clerk for over five years. She also sat with the elderly in Lowville.
She was involved in many things including, being a Charter Member of Lowville Fireman’s Auxiliary, a member of Lowville Senior Citizens, a member of the Tuesday night rosary group. She volunteered at Mass for Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility for 20 years. Her faith and her family were her greatest joy.
A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Rev. Donald Robinson officiating. Private burial will be in the Lowville Rural Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
