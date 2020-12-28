MASSENA – Helen Wood White, 78, of Meadowview Lane, passed away Friday afternoon, December 25, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness.
Helen was born on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation on June 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Jacob “Jake” and Mary (Bero) Wood. She attended schools on the Reservation before graduating from Salmon River Central School. She was married to Guilford White for 25 years.
In the mid to late 1960’s, Helen worked in Data Processing starting in Boston, continuing at SUNY Potsdam and later in Utica. After returning to the Massena area, she became active with Massena Hospital Auxiliary, where she donated countless hours of her time over her 25 years of service. She was proudly recognized for service being honored as the Auxiliarian of the Year. Helen was also active for 10 years with the Massena Hospital Foundation, serving as their vice-president for 3 of those years. She enjoyed working out at Heart to Heart Fitness Center, visits to the casino, traveling in her car, and visits and lunches with her many friends and family. Helen cherished the wonderful memories and precious time she shared with her granddaughter, Jocelyn.
Helen is survived by her children and their spouses, Andre Rieksts and his wife, Lisa Francis of Brasher; Dewi White of Massena; and Justin and Julie White of Massena; her grandchildren, Jocelyn, Connor and Leah Francis; her twin brother, William Wood and his wife, Claire of Fairport; her sisters, Diane Linzy and her husband, David of Rochester; and Darlene Jacobs of Akwesasne; her sister-in-law, Christine Wood of Akwesasne; her godchild, Thomas Cook; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved cat, Russell.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, twins Philip “Dewey” and Phyllis Swamp, Joseph Wood, and Louise (Alec) Cooke.
At her request, services will be held privately with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A public funeral mass and memorial meal will be held in June 2021 in coordination of her birthday.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory made to the charity close to her heart, Massena Hospital Auxiliary, One Hospital Drive, Massena, New York 13662
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
