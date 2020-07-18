Helena F. Congdon, 91, of Morley, died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the United Helpers Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Canton.
“Dottie” was born December 8, 1928 in Oxbow, a daughter to the late Carl and Jennie (Cunningham) Venton. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and on June 12, 1947 she was united by marriage to Everett Congdon at the home of his parents in Richville, with Rev. Brown officiating the marriage. Everett predeceased her on September 29, 2004.
Dottie worked as a nurse aide at Pilgrims State Hospital in Long Island and retired from the St. Lawrence State Hospital in Ogdensburg. In her retirement years she and Everett ran Castaways in Morley and she sold numerous jars of jam, among other things at the Canton Farmer’s Market. Dottie and Everett were members of the Ocala Florida Moose Lodge -1014 and the Re-Tread’s Motorcycle Club of North Lawrence.
Dottie is survived by two daughters, Katherine (Victor) Rycroft of Canton and Karen (Lindon) Conant of Potsdam; four grandchildren, Christina and Susanna Law, Tonya Seymour and Travis Perkins; three great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, two great-great grandson’s, three step-grandchildren, nine step great-grandchildren and one step great-great granddaughter. Also surviving is a sister, Zelema Hall of Gouverneur and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband Everett and her parents Carl and Jennie, she is predeceased by a son-in-law, Horace Law and a brother, James Venton.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Morley Fire Department; Morley Library or to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and again on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, with a burial in the Morley Cemetery to follow. Memories and condolences are encouraged at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Helena F. “Dottie” Congdon are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.