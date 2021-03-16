TROY - Helena M. Clancy, 89, of Troy, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Evergreen Commons Nursing home. Helena was born September 25, 1931, in Croghan, NY, the daughter of John and Anastasia (Marilley) Meyer.
Helena worked as a civilian clerk at the Rome Air Force Base, multiple retailers, and then for the NYS Thruway authority retiring in 1996.
She was Predeceased by her beloved husband James E. Clancy, siblings Elizabeth, Harold, George, and Donald Meyer. Survivors include her sisters Norma Jones in Dalzell, SC, and Doris (Sr. Gabriel Marie, SSJ) Meyer of Watertown, NY, sister-in-law Ruth (Donald) Babcock Meyer of Croghan, NY, and a foster brother, Edward Mothersell of Croghan, as well as multiple generations of nieces and nephews throughout the United States.
A memorial Mass and Service will be held at a later date as Covid-19 travel restrictions are eased. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helena’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.