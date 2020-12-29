Helene M. Richardson, 98, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, where she had been a resident.
Born on June 6, 1922 in Watertown, she is the daughter of Harold and Catherine Connor LaJuett.
Helene married George Richardson and he passed away prior to her. She was a secretary at Agricultural Insurance Company for many years where she retired from. One of Helene’s favorite things to do was shopping.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Calvin, Harold, and Robert LaJuett, two sisters, Doris Buszak and Jean Baker.
Among her survivors are a niece, Pamela (Alfred) Carr, Watertown, N.Y., and their daughter Amanda, two nephews Brian Lajuett, Cape Vincent, Kevin (Chris) LaJuett, Watertown, and their son Matthew.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A graveside service will be in the spring at N. Watertown Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the N. Watertown Cemetery Association 811 Bradley St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
