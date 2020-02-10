MASSENA - Helga M. (Frambach) Hartle, 78, of Clay, NY, went to her eternal home with the Lord on February 8, 2020 after battling a long-term illness which she did with grace, courage and dignity.
There will be visiting hours on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:30 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massena. Helga will be buried next to her husband in Calvary Cemetery in Massena, NY.
Helga was born on March 8, 1941 in Winnweiler, Germany to Heinrich and Margareta Frambach. She met Ernest F. Hartle, while he served in the Army in Germany. They were married on April 18, 1960 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg, NY. He predeceased her on June 20, 2005.
Helga was quite the entrepreneur, first opening up her own upholstery shop, followed by opening Helga’s Fabric Shop. She also did many sewing projects (for example, sewing all the uniforms for the MCHS marching band). She also volunteered in many capacities, including teaching Sunday school to the youth. Helga’s true love, however, was her husband, raising their three children, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Helga was predeceased by her husband, Ernest F. Hartle, a brother Teo Frambach, a sister, Ingeborg (Frambach) Weller, and her mom and dad, Heinrich and Margareta Frambach.
Helga is survived and greatly loved by a daughter, Katherine M. (Hartle) Hudspeth and husband, Jim, West Jefferson, NC; Thomas Hartle, Syracuse, NY; John Hartle and wife Pam, Morrison, TN, a sister, Erika Bobo, of Oregon; a brother, Hans-Eugen Frambach of Hassloch, Germany; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 14 neices and nephews.
Helga respectfully requested that any donations be sent to St. Vincent dePaul, Massena Rescue Squad, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church Memorial Fund.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
