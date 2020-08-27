Henry C. Schreckengost, 82 of NYS Rte 3 Watertown passed away August 26, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Henry was born October 23, 1937 in Summerville, Pennsylvania the son of Henry W. and Dorothy Plyler Schreckengost. He attended school in Pennsylvania and entered the Army in 1956 and was discharged in 1958.
Henry married Diane Graham in 1959 in Watertown.
He worked at Ft. Drum as a mechanic for several years at the Army Air Force Exchange, manager of the FBO at Fort Drum, worked for Graham Construction and later drove truck for J.B. Hunt. From 1965-71 he also ran Al and Hanks Sunoco Station. He was also a former Auxiliary Sherrif for Jefferson County.
He is survived by a son Carl (Ona) Schreckengost of Dexter, two daughters Ruth (Kevin) Benware of Watertown and Carla Easter of N. Carolina. Grandchildren include Ryan, Katrina, Melissa, Diane, Paige and Derick. He also has four great grandchildren, two sisters Donna and Jack Rae and Jane Kinzey all of Pennsylvania. He has two half brothers John Wolf and Tommy Wolf of Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by his wife Diane on September 14, 1985 and a brother William just a few weeks ago.
Per his wishes he will be cremated and wanting no calling hours or funeral. Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be made at dexterfuneralhome.com.
