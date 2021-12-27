LAFARGEVILLE —Henry E. “Hank” Wagoner, 73 of NYS Route 411 left this world on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born September 5, 1948 in Watertown he was the son of Lyle E. and Ellen F. McPhilmy Wagoner.
Mr. Wagoner served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1974 as an electrician’s mate on a nuclear sub tender. He was honorably discharged.
He married Terry M. Schenck on March 15, 1969 at the Alexandria Bay Baptist Church. She died September 23, 2003.
Survivors include three daughters, Jenifer S. Grant, Watertown, Jael E. Wagoner, Morrisville, NC and Jessica L. (Wayne) Gillette, Theresa; five sons, Jeffery S. (Rhiannon), Pittsboro, NC, Jason D. (Kendra), Gilbert, IA, Justin K. (Natasha), Clayton, Jared J., LaFargeville and Jonathan D. (Cheyenne), Clayton Center; a brother, Gary D. (Estella), Champlain; two sisters, Judith A. Flinn, Camden and Maureen A. (Pat) Gilligan, Adams Center; numerous granddaughters, grandsons and nieces, nephews, aunts and a uncle.
Besides his wife and parents, a stepmother S. Jean Wagoner, his father and mother-in-law, Keith L. and Esther M. “Peggy” Schenck and a sister, Winifred M. Otis died before him.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa.
Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to the Clayton Fire Department.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.