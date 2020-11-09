LOWVILLE – Henry Francis “Hank” DeLaPorte, formerly of Croghan and the town of Watson, died on Saturday, November 7th at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility where he has resided since June 2019.
A graveside service will be at St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Wednesday, November 11th at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating. Beaver River Memorial Post -1663 will render military honors.
Born in Croghan on May 12, 1927 the youngest child of the late Walter and Flossie M. (Virkler) DeLaPorte. He left Fr. Leo High School at the age of 17, to join the U. S. Navy in 1944, serving as Signalman 3rd Class, on landing craft LCS L34, he came back from Japan to the states and was honorable discharged in 1946 in San Pedro, Calf.
Henry entered Veteran’s Vocational Technical School for two years and graduated as an electrician. He went to work in Washington D.C. at Lease Electric and then for the City of Washington, where he was proud to have met President Truman. He worked for the University of Rochester as an electrician and retired and he returned to Croghan opening his own store repairing TV’s and radios.
Mr. DeLaPorte was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, past Commander of Beaver River Memorial Post -1663, and Lowville B.P.O.E Lodge -1605.
Henry is predeceased by his three wives, his son, Daniel C., his four sisters, Stella DeLaPorte, Louise Roberts, Esther Virkler and Kathleen McDonald, and his niece, Nancy Padden, who looked after him while he resided at the care facility.
Arrangements are with Sundquist Funeral Home www.sundquistfh.com
