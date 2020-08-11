Henry Henderson

Henry went to His Heavenly Home August 7 from Hospice House of Jefferson County. He is with the Lord enjoying good health. He was 85 years of age. He was born in Jefferson County on February 22, 1935. His life was teaching school, working as school principle and then superintendent mainly at LaFargeville Central School. He did several interims after retiring at area schools.
Henry is survived by His loving wife of 63 years, Janice Kesler; his daughter Pam Nikon (Bill) from southern California and three grandchildren, Kara Beth, Caleb and Colby.
He was a trustee of Eastern Nazarene College for 28 years where he served on the board. Also, he was a trustee of Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado for 8 years serving as secretary and wherever needed. He enjoyed many friends from many parts of our country.
He and his wife, Jan, traveled to 5 countries working where needed making life better for 3rd World Countries. He treasured the many cruises they took through the years. Their favorite place was Switzerland where they visited 3 times.
Henry worked for many years at the Parker farm which he enjoyed. While attending college he was a cleaner, night watchman and Jack of all trades. He was a great public speaker and used this talent wherever needed. He was a devout Red Sox fan. He had one brother, Howard, who lives in Ohio. He loved his motorbike riding with friends when still in high school. He was a class officer in high school and served as judge on student court. He also was an officer in college.
He traveled with “The Fun Bunch” from Florida to many interesting places and restaurants. He also was a member of a coffee club who met at Dunkin. He enjoyed playing cards, musical with his friends & grandchildren.
While attending Life Church of the Nazarene in Watertown he served on the church board and Sunday school boards, was chairman of the Building program and held other offices. He was also Chairman of the “Billy Graham” crusade held in Watertown in the 1980’s. He loved serving the Lord!
Henry also served on the United Way of Jefferson County Board. He received his “Honorary Doctors” degree from Eastern Nazarene College.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.