Memorial service for Dr. Henry J. Henderson will be held at Life Church of the Nazarene, 535 Thompson Blvd. on September 25th Saturday at 11:30am with Pastor Bob Tharp and Ron Grafelin officiating along with Father Donald Robinson. Calling Hours are at the church at 930am to 1130am, and then service at 1130am with a dinner for everyone to follow. All are welcome. Henry Passed away August 7th 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Henry J. Henderson
