Henry John “Hank” Schwalenstocker passed away peacefully on July 25, 2023, in Williamsburg, VA, at age 101. He was born to Henry John Schwalenstocker, Sr., and Georgiana Wing Schwalenstocker in Attica, NY, on May 29, 1922. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Clarkson University in 1943, married Catherine “Kay” O’Brien, and served in the US Army in World War II. He was a research chemist at DuPont in Rochester, NY, for 40 years before retiring and moving to Saranac Lake, NY. A devoted family man, Hank also was a ham radio operator and was deeply involved in his communities. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kay, to whom he was married for 76 years. He is lovingly remembered by his children Anne (Jim) Klijanowicz, Tom (Gee), George (Julia), Ellen (Charles Perdue), Dave (Kelly), Nancy (Duane Booher) Rowe, and Martha (Joe) Kile, as well as by his seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Saranac Lake at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wild Center, Tupper Lake, NY, or to the charity of your choice. For a full obituary, go to dignitymemorial.com
Henry John “Hank” Schwalenstocker
May 29, 1922 - July 25, 2023
