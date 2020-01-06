PIERREPONT MANOR - Henry Masters Colby, 85 of 4645 US Route 11, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Born May 16, 1934 in Rumford, Maine, he was the son of Henry Merton Colby and Nettie M. Masters. He married Marie Anita Kersey on July 2, 1960 in Maine. Anita was the love of his life who predeceased him on October 24, 2007.
Henry attended Stephens High School, Rumford, Maine and graduated in 1952. He then attended the University of Maine at Orono, graduating in 1956. He also studied at the University of Oslo, Norway, the University of Vermont, The Ohio State University, St. Andrews University, Scotland and Harvard University. He was a long time member of The TKE Fraternity.
Mr. Colby taught History and Economics for 36 years. He was at Mexico (Maine) High School for 6 years before moving to New York State in 1962. He then taught at Mannsville Manor Central School, Mannsville from 1962 to 1968 merging to South Jefferson High School, Adams from 1968 to 1992 when he retired.
He also served on the Ellisburg Town Board from June 7, 1990 to December 31, 2019. In 2004, the town’s new water system was dedicated to Henry Colby. The dedication was in recognition of 30 years of work on the water district. The Town of Ellisburg honored Mr. Colby with the dedication of a town road, Colby Drive and the town’s water pump station was named after Henry Colby.
In addition to his extensive dedication to his community, Mr. Colby enjoyed teaching, theatre, museums, and traveling the world. He was a communicant of St. Cecilia’s Church and a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox.
Surviving are two daughters, Ann Colby, Pierrepont Manor and Elizabeth Bumby (and husband, Daniel), Rumford Center, Maine, and a son, H. Matthew Colby (and wife, Michelle) Denver, Colorado; three grandchildren, Danielle Conforte (and husband, Justin), Naples, Maine, Ian Driscoll (and fiancée, Loretta), Cumberland, Maine, and Aimee Bumby, Rumford, Maine; and one great grandchild.
Calling hours will be from 3 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8th at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, Adams. Burial will be in Rumford Center, Maine at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601 to establish the Henry Colby Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
