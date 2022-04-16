Henry “Monty” L. Hilliker, age 94, life resident of Pulaski and Redfield passed away Friday. Monty was born March 4, 1928, in Pulaski, the son of Frank and Florence Grant Hilliker. He attended Pulaski and Sandy Creek Schools and served in the United States Navy from 1945 until 1946. Monty was married to his wife of 34 years, Melva Lindsey Hilliker on February 12, 1988. He was employed by Camden & International Wire in Camden for 62 years, retiring in 2017.
Monty was a member of the Arthur Moran American Legion Post -66 in Camden, the American Wire Association, and a founding member of the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department. Monty also served on the Sandy Creek School Board in the late 1960s and on the NOCA Board of Trustees. He enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling and cutting firewood. Monty also loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Melva of Pulaski, three children, Ellen (John) Turongian of Charlotte, NC, Frank (Sis) Hilliker of Pulaski and Julie (Bob) Stephenson of Keller, TX, stepchildren, Michele (David) Craig of Pulaski, Timothy (Laurie) Bulluck of Pulaski, Douglas (Cindy) Bulluck of Lacona and Lisa (John) Howland of Sandy Creek, sister in-law, Gail Hilliker of Jacksonville, FL, 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Monty was predeceased by his daughter, Carol Hilliker who passed away in 2014 and his first wife, Joyce Keeney Hilliker who passed away in 1974, as well as five brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, April 22nd at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski with burial in Pulaski Cemetery. No calling hours will be held.
Donations in Monty’s memory may be made to the Redfield Fire Department, 4879 County Route 17, Redfield, NY 13437 or the Redfield Food Pantry, PO Box 114, Redfield, NY 13437 .
