In Loving Memory of Henry R. Hooker. January 26, 1936 – June 6, 2020.
Henry R. Hooker, of Fort Myers Florida, completed his journey here on earth and peacefully entered heaven on June 6, 2020 with granddaughter Ashleigh by his side while family surrounded him in prayer.
He was born in Malone, N.Y. on January 26, 1936 at Alice Hyde Hospital to Ralph and Lois (Baldwin) Hooker. Henry was proud to have grown up on a multigenerational farm. He could often be found gardening, working with his brother in the wood lot and caring for the working dairy farm. At a young age, he fell in love with his childhood sweetheart and love of his life Naomi McQuinn of Moira and would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on July 13, 2020.
Mom and dad followed one another in interest and profession beginning with Jr. High band on to higher education where they both attended Plattsburgh State University of New York. Henry graduated in 1959 with a Master’s in administration. Henry entered the field of education as a teacher in the Watertown City School District of Watertown, N.Y. soon to become a young innovative principal for the remaining 32 years of his career. He was well-known as a gifted, beloved educator willing to take risks; a dreamer who left a legacy.
Dad loved his heritage growing up around the Adirondack Mountains of upstate N.Y. Living by the water’s edge, fishing and climbing mountains with family members were some of his favorite past times. From nature, he would make up funny animal stories about Foxy the fox, Freddie the frog, and Toady the toad for the little ones to cherish. He will be remembered for his wonderful stories. With flashlights and pails in hand, he would take the “little ones” owling at night and berry picking during the day. His love for nature was infectious as he shared his gifted mind by teaching each family member down to the very youngest, about the treasures found in God’s nature.
Henry’s Christian faith was an important part of his life. He lived accordingly to its’ finest precepts, offering an unending supply of love, compassion, and generosity to all, family and friends alike. He was a much loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son. His legacy to his daughters includes the value of resilience, independence, compassion, as well as a strong love for God and family. He has taught his family many life lessons, but more importantly, to keep God in the center of their lives.
Henry’s retirement years were enjoyed at Lake Titus, Malone, N.Y. and Fort Myers, Florida.
Henry is survived by his loving wife Naomi of 63 years, his three daughters, Deborah(Douglas) Kranich of Millinocket, Maine, Cynthia(Kevin) Lee of Cape Coral Florida, and Elizabeth(Darrin) Hall of Fort Myers, Florida as well as eight grandchildren Greg(Monica),Lisa(Seth),Amanda (Mark),Megan (Donald),and Michelle, Brittany(Randy),Kaleigh(Nick) and Ashleigh. Also surviving are nine great-grandchildren: Cody, Caleb, Cayden, Aleah, Haley, Brooklyn, Emma, Harrison and James, Henry’s sister Barbara (Leo) Dishaw, and many special nieces and nephews.
Henry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Lois (Baldwin) Hooker, Ralph Ivan. Hooker, brothers Robert Hooker, Harold Hooker and a special family friend Charline Johnson. For those who would like to remember Henry, you are invited to make a donation in his memory to:
Cooks Corners Wesleyan Church 17 Avery Road Brushton, New York 12916
First Church of the Nazarene 13545 American Colony Blvd. Fort Myers, Florida 33912
Hope Hospice House 9470 Health Park Circle Fort Myers, Florida 33908
A private family time of prayer and reflection was held at Memorial Gardens on June 11th 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Fort Myers First Church of the Nazarene on July 25th 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Fort Myers, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.