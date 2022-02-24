Henry W. “Ward” Taylor, Jr.

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.