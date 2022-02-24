MASSENA – Henry W. “Ward” Taylor, Jr., 83, of Antoinette Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Ward was born on August 17, 1938 in Massena, the son of the late Henry W. and Beulah (Hess) Taylor. He attended Massena schools and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Vermont in 1958. Ward married Ann Pruner on February 3, 1962 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena. She predeceased him on November 27, 2020.
Ward was in the US Army and after completing basic training was assigned to Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas where he lived with his wife for a year and a half. He was a Police Officer with the Village of Massena for 30 years. He enjoyed being outdoors where he would camp at Fish Creek Ponds and deer hunt in the Adirondacks during the fall. At one time the Taylor’s owned and operated a tree farm in Brasher Falls. Ward enjoyed wintering in Largo, FL with his late wife Ann for over 2 years.
Ward is survived by his son, Howard “Ward” Taylor of Massena; his grandson, Christopher Taylor of Massena; his sister, Joan Welch of Massena and his beloved Scottish Terrier, Nikki.
A funeral mass will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 28, 2022. His family will greet friends prior to the mass beginning at 10:00 AM.
Memorial Contributions in Ward’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com
