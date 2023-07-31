Skip to main content
Herbert D. Moore

July 29, 2023

Herbert D. Moore

Herbert D. Moore “Grumpy Grandpa”, 70, of Degrasse NY sadly left us on Saturday, July 29, 2023 following a long and courageous battle with throat and later lung cancer, surrounded by his loving wife Bonnie (Guyette) and their children. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 3 from 1:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home in Canton. His funeral will begin at 1:15 PM with Chris and Nick LaPoint co-officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisville Rod & Gun Club or to Raquette Valley Fish & Game Club, Colton. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

