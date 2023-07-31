Herbert D. Moore “Grumpy Grandpa”, 70, of Degrasse NY sadly left us on Saturday, July 29, 2023 following a long and courageous battle with throat and later lung cancer, surrounded by his loving wife Bonnie (Guyette) and their children. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 3 from 1:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home in Canton. His funeral will begin at 1:15 PM with Chris and Nick LaPoint co-officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisville Rod & Gun Club or to Raquette Valley Fish & Game Club, Colton. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
