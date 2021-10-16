Herbert J. Nemier, age 93, life resident of Boylston, passed away Saturday at his home. Herbert was born April 15, 1928, in Orwell, the son of John and Alta Shafty Nemier. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1946 and served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1956. Herbert married Karin Preston on May 27. 1977. He was employed by the Boylston Town Highway Department, and he also worked with his brother Charles Nemier for many years on the family farm. He was a member of the Vorea Community Church and the Adirondack 46er Club.
Surviving, are his wife, Karin, son Kevin (Karissa) Nemier of Lacona, two granddaughters, a niece, Lori Pruett of Sandy Creek, and nephew Marin (Joyce) Nemier of Boylston and their families. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Nemier on March 24, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, October 23rd at Vorea Community Church, 12 Waggoner Rd., Orwell, NY with burial in Boylston-Wesleyan Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herb’s memory to the Vorea Community Church.
