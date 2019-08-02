MASSENA: Herbert J. Seeber, 84, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday July 31, 2019. Arrangements are with Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Calling hours for Herbert will be held Monday (August 5, 2019) from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. with a service at 7:00 P.M. by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday morning (August 6, 2019) at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena with Rev. Richard Lenz presiding. Interment will be held in Raymondville Cemetery immediately following the services. For more information please visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Herbert J. Seeber
