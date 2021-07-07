EDWARDS – Herbert Keith Hale, Sr., age 77, of Edwards, passed away on July 7, 2021 at home under the care of his family and hospice.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a reception at the Edwards Fire Hall. Burial will be private. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
