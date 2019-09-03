LOWVILLE – Herbert L. Stacy, 86, died on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center, Syracuse.
Herb was born in Gouverneur on July 23, 1933 the son of the late Robert William and Gartha Irene (Stevens) Stacy. He graduated from Gouverneur High School and attended Canton ATC and Morrisville ATC in Ag Mechanics. Herb then served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in December of 1955. He went back to earn his bachelors in Industrial Arts and Drivers Education at Oswego State Teachers College, and performed graduate work at Syracuse University and Potsdam. Herb taught at Beaver River and Lowville Central Schools.
Herb was united in marriage to Marilyn Sweeney on June 26, 1960 in Queens at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer with Rev. Reiter officiating. The couple made their home in Denmark, NY and later moved to Easton Street in Lowville. Marilyn died July 19, 2000.
He started a veal farm, raised calves, beef and many oxen teams in the town of Denmark. He went to work for Anchor Motor Freight on Wellesley Island hauling cars for GM on the east coast and retired in 1991.
Herb was a true teamster, he raised and trained many teams of oxen which he brought to local fairs and demonstrations to educate the public. He enjoyed woodworking, silver jewelry, had a passion for making maple syrup and the gift of gab.
He is survived by his two children, Scott L. (Molly) Stacy; Dr. Lynn (Barry) Stacy-Lyndaker, six grandchildren, Shannon, Jonah and Jonathan Stacy, Caleb, Rachel and Samuel Van Buren; his sister Helen Stacy; nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his son-in-law, R. Craig Van Buren, his siblings, Marion (Ray) Davis, infant sister Gertrude, Harold (Hansi) Stacy, and Shirley (Dan) Taylor.
Herb was a member of the Lowville United Methodist Church and was on several church boards, a member of the St. Lawrence Valley and North Country Draft Horse Club, and on the board of the Stone Mills Agricultural Society.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. at the Lowville United Methodist Church with Rev David Herrmann, Pastor officiating. Military burial will follow in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Saturday, August 31st from 4 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.
Memorials in Herb’s name may be made to: Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Agricultural Society, C/O Douglas Hanno, 7740 DeWitt Street, Lowville, NY 13367
Online condolences may be sent to www.sundquistfh.com
