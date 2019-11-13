Herby W. Waite, 59, Sackets Harbor, passed away Tuesday evening on November 12th at his home.
The funeral will be 10 am Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will be Friday, November 15th from 2 pm – 4 pm and 7 pm – 9 pm at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Town of Rutland.
Amon his survivors is his wife of 40 years, Shelly (Harris) Waite, a daughter Erika a son Ryan and his father Herbert L. Waite.
A complete obituary will follow.
