Herby W. Waite, 59, Sackets Harbor, passed away Tuesday evening on November 12th at his home.
The funeral will be 10 am Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will be Friday,(today) November 15th from 2 pm – 4 pm and 7 pm – 9 pm at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Town of Rutland.
Herby is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shelly, Sackets Harbor; his daughter and son-in-law, Erika and Daniel Laudon, Canton, OH; a son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Jenna Waite, Watertown; his grandchildren Olivia and Daniel Laudon, Nicholas, Cooper and Levi Waite; his father Herbert L. (Janice) Waite, Black River; his sisters Debra (Scott) Briant, SC, Cathy (Mike) Wilson, Carolina, Donna (Chip) Andrews, Black River, Karen Oatman, Felts Mills, Diane Brown, Carolina;
Many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother Helen and a brother in infancy, Thomas.
Herby was born September 20, 1960 in Carthage, a son to Herbert L. and Helen Sheltray Waite. He went to work for the Jefferson Concrete Co. in Watertown after graduating from Carthage Central School in 1979. Herby joined the City of Watertown Department of Public Works in April of 1995 as a heavy equipment operator, a position he held at the time of his passing. Herby was a grave digger at the Black River and Felts Mills Cemeteries and has been for the past 40 years.
Herby married Shelly Harris, October 27th, 1979 at the Rutland Congregational Church.
He was president of the Hy Knoll Association and a former president of the Rutland Community Center. He enjoyed hunting, jet skiing, four wheeling, golfing and taking sunset pictures every night from his home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Congregational Church.
