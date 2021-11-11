Hilda F. (Kittelson) Lannis went to be with our Lord on Sunday October, 31st 2021 . She was a resident at the Samaritan Keep Home. Hilda was born July 16th, 1934 in St. Regis Falls, NY to Helen I. (LaRose) LaGray and Arthur F. LaGray, Sr. She married Richard Kittelson in 1954 In Gering Nebraska. They had four children, Rick (Wyoming), Debbie, Timothy, And Christopher, all of New York. Richard passed away in 1975. She married Edwin Lannis in 1982 in the village of Chaumont, NY. Ed passed away in 1997.
Hilda loved her family and had nothing but good memories of her life growing up on the farm in Henderson, and her life with Richard (Whom she affectionately called Rick), and their four children whom she idolized and bragged about to anyone who would lend an ear. Hildas doors (and Kitchen) were always open, whether you were family, friend or stranger. She had a witty sense of humor and was always wearing a smile. But her greatest legacey is the selfless heart of love she displayed to her children and even to the staff members at Samaritan Keep home , where she would listen to their stories and pray for each one, even in her final days. Her love for Jesus and selfless nature is a testimony to all who were blessed to know her. It’s time to get your reward for all you have given, Momma. We love you and will see you on the other side.
The family would like to thank the “angels in scrubs” at Samaritan Keep Home for the excellent care of our mother, and your compassionate hearts, and words of encouragement to our family as we navigated this journey. God bless you all.
In addition to Richard and Edwin, Hilda was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Arthur LaGray; Brothers, Arthur Jr, Joycland, Alden, (Baby) Joseph; Sisters, Rita, Beverly, Violet, Marlyn, Bonnie & Helen.
Hilda is survived by a sister, Arlene M. Fone and her children, Debbie (Robert) Bendwell, Watertown, Rick P. Kittelson , Cheyenne, Wyoming, Timothy (Lori) Kittelson, Dexter, and Christopher (Michelle) Kittelson, Watertown, eight grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Hildas wishes were to be cremated with no calling hours or funeral.
Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
