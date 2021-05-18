Hilda M. Lasky, 80, of Central Square, passed away on Monday peacefully at Francis House. Hilda was born in Scranton, PA on August 23, 1940 daughter of Bernard Hurlburt and Thelma O’Malley. Hilda retired from Loretto Nursing Home. Hilda was predeceased by her husband David Lasky, son, David Lasky, daughter, Debra Lasky and her father, Bernard.Hilda was an avid golfer, she enjoyed bowling and was a member of the New York State 600 Club. Hilda liked to travel with her family and friends. She was a Syracuse Crunch and a Boston Bruins Fan.She is survived by her daughter, Susan Minasian son, Christopher Lasky, mother, Thelma O’Malley, brother, Anthony O’Malley, sister, Jackie noll, brother Jordan Mills, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 705 N. Main St., N. Syracuse, with services at 7pm. Private burial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208.To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com
