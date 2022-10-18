Hilda Mary Hinman, 94, formerly of Massena, NY died peacefully, surrounded by family, October 14, 2022, at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Health Care, Pittsboro, North Carolina.
Hilda lived a full personal and professional life. Upon graduation from Massena High School in 1946, she relocated to Indianapolis and began her career as a switchboard operator with Bell Systems. She later returned to Massena, married William H. Hinman, Sr. in 1949 and subsequently raised three wonderful children, Cheryl, Bill and Julie. Hilda enjoyed gardening, cooking, decorating, sewing, reading, traveling and spending time with her four grandchildren.
Hilda reentered the workforce in the late sixties to early nineties and enjoyed her career in telecommunications and management, at Syracuse University and Crouse Hinds, retiring in 1992. Bill and Hilda relocated to Burlington, NC in 2015, residing with her daughter Julie and son-in-law, Greg.
Born June 14, 1928, in Massena to Mary and Leonid Bouvier, Mrs. Hinman is survived by her three children, daughter-in law and son-in-law: Cheryl Hamilton, Charleston, SC, William Hinman Jr. and Anne Marie Cordingly, Washington, DC, and Julie and Gregory Pettengill, Burlington, NC.
Hilda is also survived by two sisters and two brothers; Julia Revai, Massena, NY, Mary Frey of Somers Point, NJ, Joseph Bouvier, Potsdam, NY, Lawrence Bouvier, Syracuse, NY, and four grandchildren, William Hinman III, Gregory Hinman, Nathaniel Hinman and Emma Hinman, five step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hilda is predeceased by three brothers and two sisters; Gerald, Maurice and Jim Bouvier, Marie Riley and Jeanine LeBouf.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Every Mother Counts, (www.everymothercounts.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslinberryfhnorthelm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.