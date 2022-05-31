Hoard F. Randall

Howard F. Randall, 84, of Henderson, NY; passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his winter residence in Hernando, Florida.
Born in Watertown, NY; he was the son of the late Merlyn and Blanche (Peters) Randall.
Howard grew up in Adams and often helped his grandparents on their farm. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and settled down to marry his high school sweetheart Joan (Lennox) and start a family. Learning Butchery in the Marine Corps they moved and opened Randall’s Market in Mexico where he succeeded for a few years. Always being happy to serve the community and doing what he could. He worked at G&C Foods where he distributed meat to all the markets in the north country. He loved being the neighborhood handyman the most whether it be mowing lawns, electrical, plumbing, building things, whatever was needed by his friends and neighbors, always with a smile and/or witty comment to make you laugh.
He was a longtime member of the Mexico Volunteer Fire Dept. He enjoyed being with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Joan (Lennox) Randall. Surviving are his two daughters Kathleen (John) Henry of Oswego and Kristine (Kevin) Aud of Palermo, 3 Grandchildren Megan, Tyler, Elizabeth. His Companion Fay Jacobson. Brothers Richard (Debra) Randall, Mark (Patricia) Randall, and Sister Terri all of Henderson, several nieces and nephews, close friends as well.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mexico Cemetery, 45 Academy Street Mexico N.Y 13114. Arrangements in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.