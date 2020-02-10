CLAYTON - Hollis E. Wood, 84, of NYS Rt. 12, passed away at home, Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born in Evans Mills, NY, May 27, 1935, son of Curtis and Mertice Shaw Wood. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1953 and was an Army Veteran from 1955-1959, serving in Korea and Japan.
In his early years, he worked at the Borden Milk Plant, Evans Mills, NY and St. Regis Paper Co., Deferiet, NY. He then drove tractor trailer for Burns Motor Express and Smith Transport. Hollis owned farms in Theresa and Clayton and established Wood Trucking, Inc., Clayton, NY.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; three daughters, Kelly L. Wood, Deborah (William) Barnes, Kristin (Todd) Youngs; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother; three sisters; several nieces and nephews.
His parents, a sister and a brother died previously.
Hollis was a member of the Teamsters Union and the American Legion.
Per his wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Spring burial to be in Evans Mills Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.