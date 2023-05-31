Hollister Bernard Cox

Simpsonville, South Carolina – Hollister B. Cox (Holly), 79, of Simpsonville, S.C., passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023. Holly was born on December 30, 1943, at The House of the Good Samaritan in Watertown, N.Y., to Hollister and Jane (Gray) Cox of Watertown and Port Washington, Long Island.
Holly graduated from the Paul D. Schreiber High School in 1961 and went on to study business administration at C.W. Post College in Brookville, N.Y.a, where he rowed with the men’s crew for several years, but primarily pursued his real passion for music to which Holly applied his golden tenor tones for most of his life.
Whether classical, jazz, folk, or rock, Holly was highly attuned to the music of the ages, especially to the Broadway musicals in which he starred in numerous lead roles. Most notable in the 1960’s was his participation in the Port Singers, a semi-professional community theatre group, in which he shared the lead role in Lerner & Loewe’s classic love story, Brigadoon, with Jacqueline (Jackie) Jackson. “Almost Like Being in Love” sparked a lifetime of love with their marriage of 52 years.
Holly and Jackie settled in Watertown to raise his three stepdaughters and their two sons, Brad and Timmy. While pursuing a banker career, Holly continued his love for musical theatre, performing with the Lyric Theatre for many years as well as with the First Presbyterian Church Choir in which he often was the featured soloist broadcast on local radio to the delight of many, and especially to his adoring grandmother, the late Florence Gray of West Flower Avenue. Holly became a hockey dad-coach in the kids’ early years, leading to a significant role after moving the family in 1981 to Harwich, Mass. on Cape Cod.
Eager to resume performing, Holly (and Jackie) joined The Orleans Players, once again bringing his unusual talents to center stage that caught the attention of the owner of Nauset Marine. A quick chat revealed Holly’s true marine expertise that led to a longtime position at the marina. He played another pivotal role as President of Youth Hockey in which he was instrumental in restructuring the business model and leading a booster club that transformed the ailing Lower Cape Sports Center into the Charles Moore Sports Center that thrives today.
Holly turned an empty nest into a dual opportunity to return to the St. Lawrence to a river-view home in Clayton, and to see the USA by attaining his A Class CDL license to work for North American Van Lines until he retired. He and Jackie often traveled together in a moving roadshow that they played so well.
His gift for the third dimension gave him a commanding sense of space and the ability to find room for just about anything. Family and friends were to benefit from Holly’s generosity with his time, expertise, and transportation, delivering precious cargo to numerous locations around the county, always in one piece.
He also found time to serve on the Board of Directors of the Clayton Yacht Club. Following retirement and the challenges of winter, Holly and Jackie moved to South Carolina to where his son Timothy lived, to enjoy the warmth, and where he lovingly cared for Jackie until her death in 2018. Before the move, however, Holly left his indelible stamp at the Club with a beautifully crafted service bar in the style of the varnished mahogany decking that he admired from his years of antique small craft boating.
Holly’s love of the water, and the St. Lawrence River in particular, was nurtured from birth, where he and his brothers spent their summers on Fairyland Island near Alexandria Bay. Whether a River Rat, on Long Island Sound, or in the waters of Cape Cod, Holly was the captain, a master operator of any type of power craft in any kind of weather. His extensive knowledge of boating enabled numerous family outings on the St. Lawrence, a marine career on Cape Cod, and the building or restoring of small craft for his children.
His kind, generous, and caring nature will be missed by all, but especially by those who appreciated his humor, his loyal friendship, his commitment to his family and clientele, and his dedication to his community. “Every day is theatre!” Holly would say, but it was his extraordinary musical talent that brought joy to thousands of theatre goers in all the communities in which he made his home.
Holly was predeceased by his wife Jackie (2018), his brother John P. Cox (2012), and his parents. Survivors include his sons Hollister Bradford Cox of Webster, Mass.; Timothy Nissley (Elizabeth) Cox of Grey Court, S.C.; his step daughters, Wendy Jackson (Robert) Burton of Oakville, Ontario; Bonnie (Joseph) Sonnenschein of West Redding, Conn.; Victoria (Vincent) DeLaurentis of Rumson, N.J.; eleven grandchildren Ryan Patrick (Grace) Cox and Anakin (Lauren) Cox; Emma Jane and Vivian Louise Cox; Rachael (Cooper Faust), Sarah, and Robbie Burton; Adrian (Danyel) Sonnenschein and Jonathan (Deanna Veasey) Sonnenschein; Laura (Chris) Monaco and Danielle DeLaurentis; three great-grandchildren Vincent Cox, Henry Sonnenschein, Christopher Monaco; and his brother David G. Cox (Wenda Habenicht) of South Worcester, N.Y.
There will be a graveside service with family and friends on Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m., at the Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, N.Y., followed by a luncheon and celebration of his life at the Clayton Yacht Club, beginning at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.